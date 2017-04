April 4, 2017, 8:32 AM | Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, now holds the record as the longest-waiting heir to the British throne. Author Sally Bedell Smith joins “CBS This Morning” to shed light on defining moments that shaped the future king. Her new book, “Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,” is the first major biography of Charles in more than 20 years.