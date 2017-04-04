Previewing Chattanooga Film Festival Thursday Lineup

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Film Festival returns this weekend to various venues downtown.

It also opens the doors on the new art house movie theater in town, the Palace Picture House.

It brings movie premieres, work shops and chances to take part in two podcasts on film.

Here is a preview of some of the films on display for the first night of the festival.

Dave Builds A Maze

Thursday 7:30 – 9:05pm @ TN Aquarium IMAX

Saturday 8:50 – 10:20pm Auditorium 6

Director: Bill Waterson

A fanciful and bent tale on what happens when an artist builds a fort in his living room that turns into a cardboard wonderland, or maybe nightmare? “Goonies meets Gilliam”

Heavenly Bodies

Thursday 9:30 – 11pm at the Palace Picture House

Director Hanns Walter Kornblum

With Live Score by Coupler

This year’s festival celebrates movie scores. On the first night, the Palace Picture House debuts with a silent film with a live score performed in front of you.

The 1925 German film speculates on what humanity will find with space travel. “One of the silent era’s most gorgeous visionary films.”

Sequence Break

Thursday 10:30pm – 12:17am in Auditorium 4

Friday 8:30 – 10pm in Auditorium 6

Saturday 9:30 – 11:12pm in Auditorium 4

Director: Graham Skipper

A world premiere of a sci-fi/horror/romance. A video arcade technician enters a surreal world in a mysterious game. Director Graham Skipper and cast members will be here to discuss their film.

Check out the exclusive first look posted at the Entertainment Weekly website this week.