North Carolina Gets Redemption to Win National Championship

North Carolina coach Roy Williams says his team finally got the redemption it needed after a heartbreaking buzzer-beater in last season’s title game.

The Tar Heels scored the final eight points of an ugly, foul-filled second half to beat Gonzaga 71-65. Williams attributed the strong finish to the team’s motto all season – “tough enough.”

Joel Berry II, despite two sore ankles, had 21 points and five assists to lead the Tar Heels, the South’s No. 1 seed.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 16 for the Bulldogs in their first Final Four. The Zags lost for only the second time in 39 games this season.

A jumper by Williams-Goss with 1:39 left put Gonzaga up 65-63. The Zags never scored again.

There were 44 fouls called, 27 in the second half.