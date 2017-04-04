Nick Gordon Homers in Lookouts 3-0 Exhibition Win Over Chatt State

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Chattanooga State Tigers, 3-0 in an exhibition game at AT&T Field in front of 2,120 fans.

In the first inning the Twins number one overall prospect Nick Gordon led off the game with a solo home run. He finished the game with two run scored and a stolen base to go along with his homer.

Despite giving up a run in the first inning the Chattanooga State pitching staff held there own, giving up only four hits. Zack Wilcox started the game for the Tigers and went two innings. Pitchers Cale Thorton, Schelden Paulk and Alex Watkins also saw the mound for the visitors.

For the Lookouts the pitching was also in midseason form. The team struck out 13 batters while shutting out the team. Paul Clemens started the game and was followed by Ryan Eades, Luke Bard, Nick Burdi and John Curtiss.

With a 1-0 lead the Lookouts offense added two more in the third on RBIs by Gordon and Travis Harrison.

The Lookouts 2017 season, presented by Atlantic Capital Bank, begins on April 6 when the Lookouts faceoff against the Mobile BayBears at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.