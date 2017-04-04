More details revealed after homeowner kills intruder in shower

BELFAIR, Wash. — A Mason County homeowner has been charged with second-degree murder after shooting an intruder who was in a shower on his property.

The Olympian reports 59-year-old Bruce Fanning appeared in court Monday on the charge and had bail set at $250,000.

The Belfair, Washington homeowner was arrested after reporting the April 1 incident at his business. The business is in one of two houses on his property.

Court documents say Fanning found the door kicked in at the business and saw the intruder in the shower. Fanning told detectives he was afraid and thought the intruder was drunk.

Detectives say Fanning went back to his home, got a gun and returned to the other house. CBS affiliate KIRO reports that authorities say the homeowner returned and shot Nathaniel Rosa through shower curtains four times. The homeowner never talked to Rosa.

Rosa, 31, was from Bothell, Washington.