Mayors and county officials celebrate Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service

By:
Submitted:
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger today joined more than 4,000 other mayors and county officials across the country for the fifth annual Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service.

The Foster Grandparents Program; the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Americorps celebrated the fifth annual event.

The goal for Mayors Day is to show the impact that Senior Corps and other national service programs are having in local communities. They all work with the Partnership for Women and Children. Volunteers are the key.

Last year more than 178 million Americans joined in that initiative.

