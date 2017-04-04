Masters 2017 Preview

2017 Masters Week is upon us – the 81st of its kind. A tradition unlike any other, this year’s tournament comes with a few things you need to know.

Like…who’s the favorite? That would be the son-in-law of the greatest hockey player of all-time. Wayne Gretzky and family will likely be following world-number-one Dustin Johnson around the hills of Augusta National Golf Club this week. DJ of course married to Gretzky’s daughter Paulina. Could Johnson win it? Of course, he hits the ball a mile and he’s been in contention before, but even if he gets off to a good start, watch out for those final 27 weekend holes. As with anyone who’s never slipped on a green jacket, nerves, well, they tend to creep up on you.

Someone who’s certainly felt those nerves is Jordan Spieth. You remember. Sunday last year, a five-shot lead going into the final 9 holes, and then, ugh. An epic collapse. The most shocking thing I’ve ever seen inside the hallowed gates.

Will Spieth bounce back? In the last three years, he’s finished second, first, and then second again. If the storybook is ready, Spieth wins this weekend.

Of course, The Masters is about golf, but it's also about so much more. All week, my ninth time covering this tournament – I know I'm lucky – all week, I'll be taking you inside the tournament, but also behind-the-scenes – inside the gift shop, the brand new press area, and eating everything Augusta National has to offer – the pimento cheese from Augusta National might be my favorite food on the planet.

For live updates, follow me on Twitter @vincejohnson, and check back right here. 20 years ago this week, a 21-year-old named Tiger Woods popped onto the world scene and changed the game of golf forever. History happens at Augusta National – enjoy your week.