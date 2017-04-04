Man posing as pilot tries to smuggle cocaine in carry-on at JFK

NEW YORK — An alleged smuggler posing as a pilot at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport was carrying approximately $85,000 worth of cocaine in a suitcase, authorities said, CBS New York reports.

Customs officers say the man was dressed as a pilot and carrying a bag with fake Delta Airlines tags when he arrived at the airport on March 27. He also had fake airline identification badges.

Agents noticed the bottom of his bag was bulky and said further inspection revealed five pounds of cocaine inside, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Passenger posing as a ‘Dead Head Crew Member’ arrested by @CustomsBorder #JFK with approximately $85,000 worth of cocaine pic.twitter.com/S3ID269nmG — CBP New York City (@CBPNewYorkCity) April 3, 2017

“This seizure demonstrates the vigilance and dedication demonstrated daily by CBP officers at JFK, in keeping these prohibited and dangerous narcotics off the streets of our communities,” said Leon Hayward, acting director of Field Operations in New York for CBP.

Mario Hudson, a Jamaican citizen, faces federal drug smuggling charges and has been turned over to Homeland Security investigators.