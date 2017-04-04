Local resident reacts to President Trump’s meeting with Egyptian President

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The meeting between President Trump and Egypt’s President is not sitting well with one local resident.

President Trump met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, for talks ranging from collaboration against the Islamic State group to bolstering Egypt’s flailing economy.

But not everyone is happy about that meeting.

The leader of Egyptians Abroad for Democracy lives here in Chattanooga.

Mohammed Ismail says he supports fighting terrorists and cutting back on refugees for security purposes.

But he has objections to this particular Egyptian leader.

“The problem is, you’re really defeating the purpose by bringing that guy and welcoming one of the main reasons of refugees and terrorists. President Sissi, or General Sissi, he is an illegal president and he came up with the military coup and removed the president — elected president, Mohammed Morsi. I’m not fond of him anyway but he’s an elected president. Since that time he killed more than 10,000 people,” says Ismail, the coordinator of Egyptians Abroad for Democracy.

The Obama administration would not meet with the Egyptian President at the White house, citing his human rights record.