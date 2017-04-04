Jordan Spieth Ready to ‘Tear Up Augusta’ After 2016 Masters Meltdown

Jordan Spieth returns to the scene of his Masters disaster this week.
Last year it appeared Spieth was going to repeat as the champ at Augusta.
He had a five shot lead going to the back nine.
Then he bogeyed ten and eleven, and the par 3 12th turned into a nightmare.
Spieth put the ball in the water twice.
He took a quadruple bogey seven, and he saw Danny Willett take home the green jacket.
Said Spieth:”You know I’m excited about the opportunity ahead, which is now I can go back and really tear this golf course up. I’ve got the opportunity now for the next..as many years until I get a letter saying, we’d appreciate it if you sat this one out.”(laughter)
