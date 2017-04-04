Ivanka Trump on what it means to be “complicit”

In her first interview since becoming assistant to the president, Ivanka Trump addressed critics who have said she and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, are “complicit” with President Trump.

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit. I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing,” Trump said. “So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

In March, “Saturday Night Live” also parodied the president’s daughter in a commercial skit for a perfume called “Complicit.”

Trump also discussed her official staff role in the White House and what she hopes to accomplish in her new position.

