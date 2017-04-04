Ivanka Trump interview: Don't “conflate lack of public denouncement with silence”

Ivanka Trump sat down with Gayle King Tuesday afternoon in Washington for her first interview since being named assistant to the president. They discussed criticisms of Trump and her husband Jared Kushner for not speaking out when they disagree with President Trump, and that they are “complicit” in his policies. Trump also discussed her official staff role in the White House and what she hopes to accomplish in her new position. Watch the full interview Wednesday, April 5, 2017, on “CBS This Morning,” which airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

GAYLE KING: You know, you, you say that you are your father’s daughter and we all get that, you also talk about the critics and you have a couple that say, why isn’t Ivanka speaking out? Where is she on Planned Parenthood? Where is she on gay rights? Where is she on the rights of women? Where is she on climate change? And it’s like you’re being held personally accountable for not speaking up. What do you say to your critics?

IVANKA TRUMP: I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence. I think there are multiple ways to have your voice heard. In some case it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with. Other times it is quietly, and directly, and candidly. So where I disagree with my father, he knows it, and I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and, and hope, uh, that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens. It’s how he was in business. It’s how he is as president.