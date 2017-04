It’s National Donate Life Month, and a special ceremony was held today at Erlanger. 59 organ donors were there as well to help raise a special flag.

Representatives with Tennessee Donors Services and Erlanger Health System took part in the event, Along with some special guests.

Terry Meece was the receipient of his wife Monica’s kidney, keeping him from having to do dialysis for up to five years while waiting on an organ.

Almost 3-thousand Tennesseans are waiting for an organ transplant.