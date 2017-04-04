Did Russia election meddling doom Hillary? Chelsea Clinton weighs in

Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday expressed doubt that her mother would ever run for public office again, but she didn’t close the door on that scenario.

In an interview on “CBS This Morning,” she was asked whether she thinks Hillary Clinton would run for public office again.

“Oh, I have no idea. I don’t think so,” she said. “I think right now she’s focused on her book. She’s focused, thankfully, on her grandchildren. She’s focused on what she can do to help support work that she’s been engaged in for longer than I’ve been alive, around children, around women, around families.”

The former first daughter was also asked what she thinks about the investigation into Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election. She said she has learned about the developments through the media.

“I think it’s clear there are lots of questions that have yet to be answered and I think Americans deserve an answer to those questions,” she said.

Asked if she thinks Russia’s interference played a role in her mother’s election loss, Chelsea said, “I think we don’t yet know the answer to anything around Russia and I think we all deserve those answers.”

She reiterated that she doesn’t plan to run for office — at least anytime soon.

“No, no, no,” she said, adding that in order to run, you have to have a clear vision of what you would do in any given job and have a clear sense of whether you’re the best person for that job.

“I’m definitely not the right person to run to defeat [President Trump] in 2020. Right now, the answer is no, but I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically,” she said.

She said her mom is focused on encouraging young people who consider running for public office to throw their hats into the ring and focused on supporting organizations like Planned Parenthood under the Republican-controlled government.

Clinton’s bestselling book, “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired & Get Going!” is now available in paperback. She’s also releasing a children’s book on May 30 called “She Persisted,” which features girls and women “who didn’t take no for an answer.”