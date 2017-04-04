Civilians killed in new purported “poison gas” attack

Airstrikes carried out by Syrian government or Russian jets hammered rebel-held areas of the northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, leaving dozens of civilians dead, according to a activists and medical workers, who said chemicals were likely used.

Horrific video and photos posted online by the Syrian Civil Defense, the volunteer first-responders organization commonly known as the White Helmets, showed young children who had purportedly died in the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

A member of the White Helmets team in Idlib posted a message on Twitter saying at least 37 civilians were killed and hundreds injured in what he called a “poisonous gas attack” on the town. The images he posted showed children — at least eight in one video — seemingly deceased without any apparent external injuries.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a U.K.-based activist group that relies on a network of contacts inside Syria and which generally proves an accurate source of information, said at least 18 people were killed. SOHR said the strikes left many victims chocking for air, and cited local medical workers as describing the effects of a poison gas attack.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has been accused many times during the country’s six-year civil war of using illegal, indiscriminate weapons against his own people, including chemical weapons. He has consistently denied the accusations, in spite of overwhelming evidence.

A doctor working in Idlib province, identifying himself on Twitter as a British-trained physician currently volunteering as a “humanitarian aid worker in northern Syria,” posed a video in which he demonstrates how survivors of the alleged Khan Sheikhoun attack have “pin-point pupils that do not respond to light.” He claims it is evidence that the strikes used the banned chemical weapon Sarin gas.

Do u still doubt that #Sarin is being used on us? Non-reactive pinpoint pupils! We have samples. Will anyone care!? Who will stop it?#Syria pic.twitter.com/WmhDZgLVA6 — Dr Shajul Islam (@DrShajulIslam) April 4, 2017

Several United Nations Security Council Resolutions aimed at punishing Syria for using the banned weapons have been blocked by Assad’s most valuable ally, Russia, and by China.