Chattanooga blood doners needed before anticipated weather

UPDATE: Area schools are closing early tomorrow and some area blood drives scheduled for Wednesday, April 5th have been canceled.​​​​

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Non-profit regional blood center Blood Assurance is asking the community to donate blood before anticipated inclement weather arrives. Blood drives have been canceled due to school closings and the organization asks the community to stop by a local Blood Assurance donor center and help replenish the blood supply needed by area hospital patients.

All blood donors will receive the attached #BALifesaver hat as a thank you for donating. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (17 and 16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids – avoiding caffeine – and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

For more information on Blood Assurance, donating blood or hosting a blood drive, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.

Local Donor Centers:

Chattanooga – Main Office

705 East 4th Street

(423) 756-0966

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gunbarrel Rd. (Chattanooga, TN)

1748 Gunbarrel Rd.

Suite 104

(423) 893-7454

Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

1st/3rd Sat of every month 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

North River (Hixson, Tennessee)

1920 Northpoint Blvd., Suite A

(423) 876-5289

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia

2720 Lafayette Rd.

(706) 861-5983

Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Cleveland, Tennessee

201 Keith Street SW

Suite 19

(423) 476-3201

Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Athens, Tennessee

213 E Washington Ave

Suite 104

(423) 252-0661

Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

1st Sat of every month 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dalton, Georgia

785 Shugart Rd.

Suite 5

(706) 226-7735

Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.