Chattanooga blood doners needed before anticipated weather

UPDATE: Area schools are closing early tomorrow and some area blood drives scheduled for Wednesday, April 5th have been canceled.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Non-profit regional blood center Blood Assurance is asking the community to donate blood before anticipated inclement weather arrives. Blood drives have been canceled due to school closings and the organization asks the community to stop by a local Blood Assurance donor center and help replenish the blood supply needed by area hospital patients.
All blood donors will receive the attached #BALifesaver hat as a thank you for donating. To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (17 and 16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids – avoiding caffeine – and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
For more information on Blood Assurance, donating blood or hosting a blood drive, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 444999.
Local Donor Centers:
Chattanooga – Main Office
705 East 4th Street
(423) 756-0966
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Gunbarrel Rd. (Chattanooga, TN)
1748 Gunbarrel Rd.
Suite 104
(423) 893-7454
Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
1st/3rd Sat of every month 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
North River (Hixson, Tennessee)
1920 Northpoint Blvd., Suite A
(423) 876-5289
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia
2720 Lafayette Rd.
(706) 861-5983
Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Cleveland, Tennessee
201 Keith Street SW
Suite 19
(423) 476-3201
Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Athens, Tennessee
213 E Washington Ave
Suite 104
(423) 252-0661
Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
1st Sat of every month 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dalton, Georgia
785 Shugart Rd.
Suite 5
(706) 226-7735
Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Sat. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.