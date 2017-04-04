Bystander lifts man off subway tracks in daring rescue

NEW YORK — A Con Edison supervisor jumped onto New York City subway tracks to save a man just before a train pulled into the station Saturday, CBS New York reports.

Jonathan Kulig, 29, was standing on a platform of the subway’s L train on his way to work when he saw the man fall onto the tracks.

Kulig jumped into the tracks and lifted the man out of a watery space between the rails. He hoisted him onto the subway platform and climbed out.

One minute and nine seconds later, the train rolled into the station.

“The one thing I can completely say, that I’m completely confident about, is that if I didn’t pick him up, that train would’ve gotten him,” Kulig said. “Cause there weren’t really anybody else that was jumping down to do anything. He probably wouldn’t be around.”

Kulig said he knew exactly where to stand in the tracks to avoid the third rail because he’s an electrical engineer.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall. He was taken to the hospital by emergency responders.