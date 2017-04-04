Brand News: A new look, service and menu for Krystal restaurants

MARIETTA, Georgia (WDEF) When the owners of the Krystal Company wanted to upgrade their image around town, they started shutting down the all night service locations.

It seems the chain had become associated too closely with a late night, post-bar, and unsavory night scene.

But on Wednesday, they are getting back into the Round The Clock business with a newly styled restaurant in Marietta on Cobb Parkway.

They call these Kyrstal Round The Clock.

But in house, they call it the “Davenport prototype” in honor of founder Rody Davenport Jr. in Chattanooga.

And to make the point of round the clock service, they put up a clock tower right in the middle.

Brian Blosser, Vice President of Construction and Development says “Whatever the occasion, and for Krystal fans both current and new, this design allows guests to enjoy Krystal in a refreshed way.”

So when will we see a Davenport prototype in his hometown?

Blosser only says “We’re planning on moving forward with the Davenport design in future locations, and replicating the anticipated success in select additional markets.”

Krystal was founded by the Davenport family in Chattanooga 85 years ago.

Now it has new ownership that moved the headquarters to Atlanta.

They operate 350 locations in 11 states.