Beyonce debuts new video as anniversary gift to Jay Z

Even being pregnant with twins won’t stop Beyonce from going the extra mile.

The singer celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z by releasing a new video as well as a playlist on the rapper’s streaming service, Tidal.

Beyonce dropped a new music video for her 2015 song “Die with You.” The video includes intimate clips from videos of the singer and her husband on vacations — on yachts and private planes — and at home, celebrating holidays.

The next anniversary will surely be even more special: Next year will mark 10 years of marriage for the couple, who tied the knot in a tiny ceremony in Tribeca in 2008. They’ll also have two more children with which to celebrate, as Beyonce announced in February with an over-the-top photo shoot that their family is “growing by two.”

Beyonce’s playlist is called “IV EVER EVER.” “IV” alludes to the number four, which hold significance for the couple: Jay Z and Beyonce were born on the fourth of December and September, respectively, and their daughter is named Blue Ivy — after “IV.”