Weather Update: Monday Night, April 3, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm, Then Stormy, Then Dogwood Winter!

Expect some lingering clouds and drier weather through the night time especially after midnight with patchy fog possible late. Overnight lows will settle into the mid 50’s.

Lots of sunshine and nice weather returns for Tuesday and warm with highs around 80°. Well above the normal high of 69. Fair to partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

Scattered showers and storms will move in Wednesday from the Southwest with highs in the low 70’s. Some of these storms could be quite strong. Showers and storms will move through Wednesday night with breezy and much cooler weather for Thursday. Scattered showers will keep highs into the 50’s. Dogwood winter will continue through Friday night with lows dropping into the upper 30’s by Saturday morning.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend. Very Nice for outdoor activities.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:04pm.