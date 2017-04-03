Weather Update: Monday Night, April 3, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm, Then Stormy, Then Dogwood Winter!

Expect some lingering clouds and drier weather through the night time especially after midnight with patchy fog possible late.  Overnight lows will settle into the mid 50’s.

Lots of sunshine and nice weather returns for Tuesday and warm with highs around 80°.  Well above the normal high of 69.  Fair to partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

Scattered showers and storms will move in Wednesday from the Southwest with highs in the low 70’s.  Some of these storms could be quite strong.  Showers and storms will move through Wednesday night with breezy and much cooler weather for Thursday.  Scattered showers will keep highs into the 50’s.  Dogwood winter will continue through Friday night with lows dropping into the upper 30’s by Saturday morning.

Lots of sunshine and warming temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend.  Very Nice for outdoor activities.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:04pm.

 

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Group teaches kids about healthy eating, active living
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Animals rescued from Arkansas ready for adoption
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now