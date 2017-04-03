Video shows cops asking woman to stop calling 911 before deadly rampage

SANFORD, Fla. — Police video shows officers responding to a call to a Florida home telling a woman to stop calling 911 to complain about her boyfriend hours before she and her son were fatally shot.

Police were called to the home on the morning of March 27 after an earlier 911 call from the woman’s boyfriend to a convenience store in the Orlando suburb of Sanford, WESH-TV reports. Video from a police bodycam shows an officer telling Latina Herring, “we’re going to handle it” and “stop calling 911 to make accusations you don’t know about.” Officers also say the couple were just arguing.

Authorities say that hours later, Herring and her 8-year-old son — Branden Christian — were killed by her boyfriend.

Allen Cashe is accused in the fatal shooting, in which four others were also injured, CBS affiliate stations reported. Police said Cashe went to Herring’s home with an AK-47 and shot Herring and Branden, as well as his grandfather and brother.

According to a police report, the boys were sleeping on the couch at home when they were shot three times, WKMG-TV reported. Police said Cashe must have been standing directly over them when he fired, according to WKMG-TV.

After leaving the house, Cashe then allegedly shot two innocent bystanders, including a high school student waiting for a bus. A witness at the bus stop told WKMG-TV that Cashe stopped and said, “I’m sorry, but y’all are gonna die,” before firing about 10 shots.

Sanford police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.