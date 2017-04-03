Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting female passenger

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California have arrested a male Uber driver on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger, and investigators say there may be additional victims.

Police said Sunday that the alleged assault took place during the evening of March 30 as the woman was being driven from a work gathering to her home in Santa Ana.

The woman told investigators her driver parked his Toyota Sienna along a street and attacked her in the vehicle. She said she managed to get out and run away to call police.

Officers arrested Angel Sanchez the next day at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Costa Mesa.

The 37-year-old could face charges including sexual assault.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

Share:

Related Videos

Cleveland
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Hundreds turn out for free medical care
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
3 children injured in ATV accident in north Georgia
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now