Tornadoes, Trump on North Korea, and dangerous hair dye

Twisters

More than 50 million people in the Southeast are at risk for severe weather today after a deadly storm outbreak. At least 10 tornadoes were reported yesterday in Louisiana and Texas, ripping apart buildings and knocking down trees.

Go it alone

Ahead of what could be a tense meeting this week with China’s leader, President Trump has said he will use the leverage of trade to try and convince Beijing to rein-in North Korea’s reckless ruler. If China won’t step up to bring Kim Jong Un under control, however, Mr. Trump insists “we will.” He didn’t elaborate on that point, but in an interview with the Financial Times, he did talk about his plans for health care reform.

Police shooting

Last September in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a brief encounter between an unarmed black man, Terence Crutcher, and a white police officer, Betty Shelby, ended with Crutcher’s death. Was it a wrongful death — influenced by race — or the outcome of Crutcher’s actions? Shelby tells “60 Minutes” why she shot him, and says almost any police officer in her situation would have done the same.

Dangerous dye

Popular men’s cosmetic products are raising concerns over a potentially harmful ingredient. Lead acetate can be found in Grecian Formula and Youthair hair dye products in the U.S. Consumer groups filed a petition to the FDA to crack down on this lead compound, which is a known neurotoxin.

Local battles

It may not be an election year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t interesting elections looming. From mayor’s races to gubernatorial contests — plus an opportunity for Democrats to pick up a Congressional seat in a deep-red district in the South — here’s what you need to know about the elections of 2017.

1 trillion-mark

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who recently leapfrogged Warren Buffet to become the world’s second-richest person, has never hidden his disdain for Wall Street. But that hasn’t stopped big investors from singing the e-commerce giant’s praises. Could Amazon soon become the world’s first trillion-dollar company?

Made in the U.S.A

America’s manufacturing prowess is a hot topic these days, with many lamenting the dearth of U.S.-made goods. Could it be we’re just not looking hard enough? We spotlight one manufacturer — popular across the globe– that makes almost all its products here on U.S. soil.

