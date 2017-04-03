Today in Trump: April 3, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration News

Gorsuch

Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. The committee also votes on Rod Rosenstein to be Deputy Attorney General; and Rachel Brand to be Associate Attorney General.

Egypt

President Trump welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House. He’ll also be meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Kushner travels to Iraq



Top Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is in Iraq with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan and Kylie Atwood confirmed Sunday night, citing an Iraqi official.

President Trump ruminated over his plans for his health care overhaul and previewed the agenda for his southern White House summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week in an interview with the Financial Times.

Gorsuch and Democrats

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch picked up another Democratic yes vote in the Senate when Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly said he’ll support him. He joins Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin.

Golfing with Rand Paul

President Trump hit the links Sunday with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney. Trump hoped to discuss several issues, including healthcare, at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Pressure builds for Michael Flynn to testify without immunity

Pressure continues to mount for former national security adviser Michael Flynn to testify before Congress about possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett reports.

Trump leaves without signing executive orders, ignores Flynn questions

President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of the Oval Office Friday without signing executive orders on trade, as he dodged questions about whether he wants the Department of Justice to grant immunity to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser.