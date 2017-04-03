Special event street closures for April 6 – 8

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Here are a few event street closures for April 6 – 8.

Thursday, April 6

Unum International Day Celebration: Walnut Street will be closed between E. 5th Street and E. 6th Street for this event that celebrates Unum’s commitment to Diversity & Inclusion in the workplace.

Saturday, April 8



Brew Skies Beer & Food Festival: Chestnut Street will be closed in front of Chattanooga Brewing Company for the Rotary Club’s inaugural Brew Skies Beer & Food Festival. Proceeds will benefit the club’s local and global service projects. More information is available on their website.

Project 541 5K Pajama Run: Douglas Street will be closed between 5th Street and Oak Street and Vine Street and Oak Street will both be closed between Douglas Street and Palmetto Street. In addition, traffic patterns will change along E. 5th Street between Douglas Street and the Greenway at UTC. Omega Phi Alpha hosts this benefit run for Project 541, a non-profit organization committed to supporting and empowering women and girls of La Moskita, Honduras. Visit their page for more information.