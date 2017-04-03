Southeast braces for more bad weather after tornado kills mom, daughter

More than 50 million people in the Southeast are at risk for severe weather today after a deadly storm outbreak. At least 10 tornadoes were reported Sunday in Louisiana and Texas, ripping apart buildings and knocking down trees. The storm dumped rain that triggered flash flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Radar shows parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia are under the greatest threat today for severe weather.

The tornado that ripped through Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, killed a mother and her daughter was just 60 feet wide. It was on the ground for less than a mile, but it completely destroyed their home, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud. The EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph flipped over their mobile home, killing 38-year-old Francine Gotch and her 3-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Alexander. They may have been asleep when the tornado hit.

“We called Francine’s name and there was no response,” said Nevaeh’s grandmother, Marcella Alexander. “Can’t explain it. Feeling very sad.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people living in mobile homes to take shelter elsewhere if they can.

“Don’t unnecessarily stay in a trailer, a mobile home, or a travel trailer or any kind of trailer,” Edwards said. “If you have the ability to stay with a relative or a friend or a neighbor who has a more secure, more sturdy place to ride this storm out.”

In LaSalle Parish, the tornado was at least half a mile wide and covered more than 25 miles. It snapped trees and damaged businesses, including one that collapsed beneath its roof.

Overnight, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain caused flash flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi. Drivers struggled with roads that looked like rivers.

In Vicksburg, Mississippi, people and pets had to be rescued from the fast-rising flood waters.

The storm system also brought hail, blinding rain and lightning strikes that started fires.