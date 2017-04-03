Rainstorm leaves tree blocking driveway of a Chattanooga resident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some heavy rain causes some damage in the Tennessee Valley over night. A Chattanooga resident Tramaine Ray got trapped at home in East Brainerd by this tree that fell this morning across her driveway.

Tramaine Ray said that they heard a loud crash that sounded like an earthquake or a big thunder cloud at the corner of her and her mom’s room.

“We didn’t know what was going on. I was in my pajamas we eventually came out to survey the damage and we realized that we were trapped. This huge tree just up rooted and fell over and blocked our driveway and we were just in shock. We just couldn’t believe what little wind and rain could eventually do.”

Her mom was suppose to have a doctor’s appointment today, but because of the weather, they cancelled 20 minutes before the tree came down. They believe this was a blessing in disguise.

“I just thank Jesus for it. he saved our life today. It should have been worse. It could have been worse.”

“It would have been much worse had the tree fell at a different angle it could have went right through my mom’s room and my room.”

Although they are still in shock, they say they are just trying to pick up the pieces and are surprised at what little rain and wind gusts can accumulate over time, as well as what major damages can happen.

“Just because you think it is a little light rain you will be fine, you never know what might happen. Just be prepared have your weather radios out and it just takes a little bit of rain a little bit of wind to cause major damage.”