Ongoing death investigation in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is calling for help with a death investigation.

Deputies got called out around 5:30 Monday afternoon to a location near Chickamauga in the Kensington Community. A family member reported a death at a home on Circle T Farms.

We know the victim is a white male.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Steve Wilson says the G.B.I. will help process the scene.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Catoosa Walker News posted this on Facebook in response to the report.