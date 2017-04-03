No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – An Oklahoma prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a 23-year-old man who fatally shot three intruders in his home, but that the woman who drove them there is being charged with first-degree murder.

Wagoner County Assistant District Attorney Jack Thorp said Monday that Zach Peters “acted justifiably” March 27 when he shot Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff at his home just outside the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.

Thorp also said 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriquez was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Rodriquez has said she drove the three men to Peters’ home to burglarize it, but doesn’t feel responsible in their deaths.

State law allows murder charges against a person who takes part in a crime in which another person is killed.

