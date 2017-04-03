NJ Transit train derails at New York's Penn Station

NEW YORK — New Jersey Transit said Monday that one of its trains derailed at New York Penn Station.

The derailment, which was minor, occurred just before 9 a.m. and involved six cars of the train, CBS New York reports. One minor injury was reported.

“It felt like a movie earthquake scene,” one man told CBS New York.

NJ Transit said some rail service was suspended.

“NEC, NJCL, RVL and Midtown Direct rail service is suspended in/out of NYPS due to a derailed NJ TRANSIT train in NYPS,” NJ Transit said on its website.

It said Midtown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken and that it was cross-honoring tickets with NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH trains, as well as the NY Waterway ferry.

NEC, NJCL, RVL & Midtown Direct rail service is suspended in and out of NYPS due to a derailed NJ Transit train in NYPS. (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 3, 2017

MidTown Direct diverted to HOB. Cross-honoring system-wide w/NJT bus, private carriers, & PATH at NPS, HOB, and 33rd Street in NY. (2/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 3, 2017

The derailment comes more than a week after another incident involving an NJ TRANSIT train and an Amtrak train at Penn Station. In that incident, an Amtrak Acela Express train from Boston was pulling out of the station on its way to Washington, D.C., when it had “a minor derailment while moving at a slow speed.”

The wheel of the train slipped off the tracks, causing the Acela to sideswipe a NJ TRANSIT train in the adjoining lane. No serious injuries were reported.