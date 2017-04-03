New possible sighting of Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins

KEARNEY, Nebraska (WDEF) – Police in Nebraska may have new photos that could be Amber Alert subjects Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins.

It comes from a convenience store in Kearney, Nebraska.

And these were taken just Sunday night.

However, this photo doesn’t seem to match up with the video from two weeks ago in Oklahoma City.

The full beard is back on “Cummins” and their “Elizabeth” has a pony tail.

Police also posted photos of a new vehicle for the two, a black pickup.

Though they acknowledge they could still also be using the Silver 2015 Nissan Rogue.

TBI believes the fired teacher Tad Cummins kidnapped 15 year old Taylor.

