Neil Gorsuch Senate confirmation: Committee votes on his nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a vote on the nomination Monday for Neil Gorsuch to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.

Some of the Democrats on the panel have not yet revealed how they’ll ultimately vote on his nomination despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s effort to filibuster it once it reaches the floor.

The Senate will begin the full confirmation vote on the floor on Friday, but Senate Democrats have threatened to filibuster the vote. Three have announced that they support Gorsuch’s nomination so far — Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana. Republicans need five more Senate Democrats to support Gorsuch in order to confirm him.

Seven Democrats are still undecided and it’s possible some might vote with Republicans to end a filibuster led by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, but ultimately vote against Gorsuch’s nomination on the final vote.

These are the Senate Democrats still undecided:

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California Sen. Angus King, I-Maine Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia

McConnell has warned that Republicans could pursue the nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations if Democrats are united against Gorsuch.

10:43 a.m. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, ranking member on the panel, announced, “I cannot support this nomination.” Her spokesman confirmed to CBS News that Feinstein also plans to join the Democratic filibuster and oppose the cloture vote on Friday.

10:25 a.m. ET Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the committee, urged his colleagues to support Gorsuch in his opening statement.

“Judge Gorsuch is eminently qualified,” he said. “He’s a mainstream judge who’s earned the universal respect of his colleagues on the bench and in the bar. He applies the law as we in Congress write it—as the judicial oath says, without respect to persons. And he refuses to compromise his independence. This nominee we’re voting on today is a judge’s judge. He’s a picture of the kind of Justice we should have on the Supreme Court. So I urge you to join me in supporting his nomination.”