“It got Grandma!” Chimp flings poop, hits woman in the face

Zoogoers were in for quite a show Sunday when they stopped to view the chimpanzee exhibit at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Facebook/Erin Vargo

Crowds gathered around the second-story viewing area as a large chimpanzee stood front and center on stone steps. They were enchanted by the primate, watching as it swayed back and forth and abruptly jumped up and down, pushing off its front arms.

Someone in the crowd could be heard giggling, “Oh, oh, oh, oh,” as the chimp started to make a loud noise.

Seconds later, the “oohing” turned into uncontrollable laughter followed by a loud shriek. The chimp apparently had feces in its hands the entire time and flung it toward the crowd, hitting an elderly woman smack-dab in the middle of her face.

“It got Grandma!” a boy yelled, as a woman sitting in an electric scooter turned to face her family in horror, poop smeared across her nose.

Erin Vargo, an employee of John Ball Zoo, captured the whole thing on camera.

“So Jake and I thought we were going to have an average day at the zoo… turns out it would be the day of the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Vargo posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “I’m seriously dying of laughter. And I can’t believe I got it on video.”

The video has already been viewed more than 60,000 times.

“Poor Grandma,” one Facebook user commented.

“Literally the worst thing that could happen,” another added.

It was certainly a shock, but the woman, who has yet to be identified, and her family somehow still seemed to find the humor in it.

“Man,” a woman said as the family laughed.

It’s still unclear which of the seven chimps that live in the habitat — males Donnie and Sammy and females Jody, Susie, Kiambi, Peggy and Sanga — was the culprit. The John Ball Zoo has not yet responded to CBS News’ request for comment on the incident.

But one thing is clear: people in the crowd weren’t the only ones who got a good laugh. The chimp seemed pretty pleased with its unexpected act.