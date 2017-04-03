Ford recalls F-250 trucks because of roll away risk

NEW YORK – Ford (F) is recalling 53,000 2017 F-250 trucks because they can roll away even when they are parked due to a manufacturing error.

Ford says drivers should use the parking brake to make sure that parked cars don’t move.

7 of the safest cars on the road

Dealers will also replace the defective part for free, but Ford doesn’t have the replacement parts yet. It will notify owners when the parts are available.

The recalled trucks have 6.2-liter engines. They were built at a Kentucky plant from October 2015 through Thursday and sold in North America.

5 cars you really ought to test drive

The company says it is not aware of accidents or injuries due to this defect.

This is the second recall for Ford in recent weeks. In March, the automaker recalled more than 570,000 vehicles in North America and Europe to fix problem that cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

A 2016 analysis by iSeeCars.com found that Ford’s recall rate is slightly worse than average among automakers, although the company has steadily reduced that figure in recent years, according to the vehicle research website.

The study, which looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from January 1985 through September 2016, showed Porsche has the fewest recalls, while Volkswagen had the most.