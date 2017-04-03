Fire chief: 3 killed, 4 injured in St. Louis explosion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Three people died and four were injured when a boiler exploded in Soulard, a St. Louis neighborhood, CBS affiliate KMOV reports.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the large boiler — described as a being about the size of a van — exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company. It then crashed into an administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building.

One person at the Loy-Lange Box Company and two people from the Faultless Healthcare Linen building were killed in the blast, according to Jenkerson.

One person who was trapped under the hot boiler when emergency crews arrived at the scene was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Jenkerson said. Another person was in critical condition and two others were seriously injured.

Traffic was blocked in the area.