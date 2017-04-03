Deadly blast reported at Russian subway station

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Russian state media reported Monday that an explosion at a St. Petersburg subway station left at least 10 people dead and an unknown number injured.

State-run news agency TASS reported the blast in St. Petersburg, saying the death toll was based on “preliminary information” only.

A witnesses told the Reuters news agancy that at least eight ambulances had gathered at the entrance to the Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, which is on Russia’s western coast near the borders of Finland and Estonia.

