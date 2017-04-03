Danny Willett Returns to Augusta Winless Since Capturing 2016 Green Jacket

Monday at Augusta National, the azaleas were bloomin’, and the thunder was boomin’.

Sirens sounded to send the patrons and golfers off the course for the first official practice round for the Masters.

Defending champ Danny Willett already feels swept up in a storm of attention.

Since winning the green jacket last year, Willett has not won another PGA tournament.

Said Willett:”Not every day do you get to defend a major, especially at Augusta. We’ve been working out trying to get our game in shape so we can come in and enjoy the week and kind of take it all on board. We’re hosting champions dinner. Then we’ve got a few of the other things we’ve got to do this week, so it’s going to be a busy week off the golf course.”