It was close, but latest Amber Alert sighting turns out to be another false call

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The TBI says a possible sighting of Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins in Nebraska Sunday is just another false lead.

You can see why police in Kearney thought they may have the Amber Alert duo.

The older man and younger girl were caught on a security camera at a convenience store.

But a closer look shows their “Tad” has a full beard and “Elizabeth” has a pony tail.

Neither was the case in the last sighting two weeks ago in Oklahoma.

So the last verified sighting was two weeks ago in Oklahoma City.

And the search goes on for the fired teacher and the 15 year old student from

In the meantime, Charles Vous summed it up well on Twitter:

@CharlesVous Charlie 10:08 am
@wdefnews12 God bless every rotund dad out with his teenage daughter until that creep is caught

