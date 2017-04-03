City of Athens Easter Egg Hunt

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the annual city-wide Easter Egg Hunt with over 10,000 eggs will be held on April 8th, 2017 at noon at the Athens Regional Park.

The great prizes this year include flat screen televisions from Comcast, baskets from The Sock Shop, Athens Movie Palace, Kiwanis Club, Athens Tiger Rock, and coupons from Applebee’s, Michael’s Casual Dining, Domino’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and The Dairy Barn.

The hunt is open to ages 12 and under and all children will hunt together so that families may stay with each other during the hunt. The hunt will start promptly at noon and the department recommends arriving at the park at 11:30am due to traffic. Eggs will be placed in the front of the park, beginning behind the red brick house and everyone must begin the hunt from a concrete walk as directed by the marshals.

“This year’s Easter Egg Hunt is going to be great! We have several great Easter baskets from local businesses and organizations and even TV’s that we are giving away!” said Brianna Hanson, Program Coordinator. “Our Athens Area Youth Council has stuffed all of the eggs with extra coupons and toys.”

The Athens Regional Park is located at 2405 Decatur Pike in Athens, TN conveniently off Exit 49 at I-75.

For more information call Parks and Recreation at 744-2704 or email the department at recreation@cityofathenstn.com or visit the website at cityofathenstn.com/parks.