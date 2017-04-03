Check out Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina at the ACM awards in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WDEF) Chattanooga’s pair of country music performers may not be at the top of the star machine, but they’re one their way.

Both Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown had minor rolls to play at the ACM awards Sunday night.

They both were nominated for newcomer awards (both lost). They both walked the Red Carpet. And they even took the stage together to present an award.

So maybe next year, someone will let them sing.

In the meantime, check out both stars on the Red Carpet.

Recording artist Kane Brown attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recording artist Lauren Alaina attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 02: Recording artist Lauren Alaina signs autographs before the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)

By the way, her designer is Leanne Marshal, winner of Project Runway Season 5.