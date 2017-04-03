| Fox News host Bill O’Reilly faces questions after a New York Times investigation found that five women received a total of $13 million in payouts in exchange for their agreement to not pursue litigation or speak about their accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. CBS News contributor and New York Times correspondent Jodi Kantor joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what this says about the company’s culture.
Behind the harassment allegations against Fox News' Bill O'Reilly
