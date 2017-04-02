World War II graveyard off the American coast

Just weeks after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, German U-boats began attacking merchant ships along the U.S. Eastern seaboard, having previously concentrated their assaults on North Atlantic shipping routes to and from England and Russia. The Germans’ “Operation Drumbeat” resulted in approximately 400 merchant ships sunk during the first eight months of 1942. Off North Carolina alone, more than 80 cargo ships were sunk, and 1,600 lives lost.

On March 26, 1942 the steam tanker Dixie Arrow was traveling – unescorted and unarmed – through waters dubbed “Torpedo Junction” when it was attacked and sunk. It rests in 70-90 feet of water.