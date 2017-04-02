Weather Update: Sunday, April 2, 2017

4 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A great weekend to get outside! Lots of sun & mild temperatures.

Sunny skies continue into Sunday! Morning temperatures will be down in the upper 40’s; afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70’s.

Clouds on the increase by late Sunday night.

Showers and thunderstorms expected to start the work week on Monday with highs in the low 70’s.

Clearing skies into Tuesday with highs in the mid 70’s.

Staying mild for the middle of the week. Another system comes through late week bringing rain on Thursday and below average temperatures to end the week.

 

 

 

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Animals rescued from Arkansas ready for adoption
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 58
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Shooting outside Bar Louie
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • CajunAggie

    Unless you admit to yourself that prohibition just doesn’t work, then the most dangerous public safety issue regarding cannabis is the black market. Decriminalization of the users without giving them a legal, regulated source is just crazy and does nothing to protect public safety. Anyone who wants to get cannabis now, pretty much can get it (including teenagers). And they are already driving around high. It’s not as if legalization is going to make that problem any worse, and in fact, traffic fatalities are down in Colorado since they legalized.

  • We2

    As tasteless as it was, they had no right to arrest him for expressing his Constitutionally protected freedom of speech. He has grounds for a lawsuit here!

  • party-defender-slayer

    In one of the above pictures. The white protester has the gorilla mask, and bananas, he is arrested. Thats fine by me. The black protester is doing something just a stupid, by holding a sign that says ” Black Live matter— All lives Don’t ” He is not arrested, and has made a equally racist statement.

  • Pingback: Weather Update: Monday Night, February 13, 2017 – TN Wire.com()

More News»
News 12 Now