Walker scores 29; Hornets overcome Westbrook’s triple-double

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, drives to the basket during the second quarter of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 29 points to help Charlotte overcome Russell Westbrook’s sixth straight triple-double to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Sunday.

Westbrook finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Westbrook’s 40th triple-double of the season, putting him one behind Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 41, set during the 1961-62 season. It was Westbrook’s first career triple-double against Charlotte.

Frank Kaminsky had 18 points and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist added 16 for Charlotte, which entered the day in 10th place in the East, two games behind Chicago, Indiana and Miami, who were tied for seventh.

Walker went 6 of 12 from 3-point range. It was the 14th time this season Walker hit five or more 3-pointers in a game.