Traffic Fatality on Hwy 58

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a crash at 4757 Highway 58 last evening, determining a Suzuki motorcycle and a Chevy sedan were involved in a T-bone style collision.

The driver of the motorcycle, Sean Oglesby, 38, died on the scene.

Edward Wheeler, 90, was driving the sedan northbound on Highway 58 and attempting to turn left in the First Volunteer Bank. He turned in front of the Suzuki.

A passenger of the sedan, Winifred Wheeler, 89, had to be extricated. She was transported to Erlanger in critical but stable condition. Mr. Wheeler was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Members of the CPD Traffic Division ask anyone who has additional information to call 423-698-2525. More will be released when available.

