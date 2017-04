Soldiers and residents work together in rescue efforts in Mocoa, Colombia, Saturday, April 1, 2017, after an avalanche of water from an overflowing river swept through the city as people slept.

Herman Granados, an anesthesiologist, said he worked throughout the night on victims. Some of the hospital workers came to help even though their own relatives remained missing. “Under the mud,” Granados told the Associated Press, “I am sure there are many more.”