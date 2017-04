April 2, 2017, 10:00 AM | The 59-year-old actor has won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes for “30 Rock.” And with his gift for mimicry, Alec Baldwin has made a huge impression with his appearances as President Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” He talks to Rita Braver about his new memoir, “Nevertheless,” in which he discusses the highs and lows of his life and career, and the highs of his new family.