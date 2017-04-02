“Sunday Morning” full episode 4/2

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| Features include: Seth Doane visits the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, repository of more than half a billion seeds beneath the Arctic tundra; actor Alec Baldwin talks to Rita Braver about his new memoir, “Neverthless,” and the highs and lows of his life and career; Bob Schieffer sits down with country legend Willie Nelson; Erin Moriarty interviews the “Queen of Suspense,” mystery writer Mary Higgins Clark; and Mark Strassmann rides in a submersible 715 feet down to the ocean floor, just 35 miles from Cape Hatteras, N.C., to the recently-discovered wreckage of a German U-Boat. Hosted by Jane Pauley.

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Local teachers attend Tenn. Education Association conference
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Group teaches kids about healthy eating, active living
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Animals rescued from Arkansas ready for adoption
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now