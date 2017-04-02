“Sunday Morning” full episode 4/2

April 2, 2017, 9:00 AM | Features include: Seth Doane visits the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, repository of more than half a billion seeds beneath the Arctic tundra; actor Alec Baldwin talks to Rita Braver about his new memoir, “Neverthless,” and the highs and lows of his life and career; Bob Schieffer sits down with country legend Willie Nelson; Erin Moriarty interviews the “Queen of Suspense,” mystery writer Mary Higgins Clark; and Mark Strassmann rides in a submersible 715 feet down to the ocean floor, just 35 miles from Cape Hatteras, N.C., to the recently-discovered wreckage of a German U-Boat. Hosted by Jane Pauley.