Southern Adventist students give car inspection assistance

Ooltewah, Tenn. (WDEF) — Sunday afternoon Southern Adventist University students gave out free car inspections.

The staff and students of the auto school looked over dozens of cars.

They completed inspections based on guidelines by the National Car Care Council.

Students will receive credit for hours served today towards graduation.

Most of the needs they see are about routine maintenance, like tire pressure and oil changes.

“Well, most people aren’t aware of what their car needs. They really aren’t and it’s not – they just haven’t learned,” said Dale Walters, a Southern Adventist University instructor.

The free inspection assistance program has been going on for the past 15 years and is offered twice a year.