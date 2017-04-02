Mocs Fall in Ten Innings to Samford

(GOMOCS.COM) CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs softball team made a late comeback in the seventh but ultimately fell to Samford 11-6 in ten innings on Sunday afternoon at Frost Stadium.

The Mocs fall to 11-25 overall and 1-5 in the SoCon on the year. After the three-game sweep, Samford improves to 14-25, 4-2 in SoCon play.

Chattanooga returns to the field on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against UAB at Frost Stadium. (BUY TICKETS)

Game Recap | Samford 11, Chattanooga 6 (10)

Samford took a 2-0 lead in the second and third innings by scoring a run in each with the inning in the third being unearned. Chattanooga tied things up at 2-2 in the bottom of the third when J.J. Hamill belted her third homerun of the year.

The Bulldogs plated four runs in the top of the fourth as three of the four went as unearned. Samford plated three of the four on one play as the Mocs committed a fielding and throwing error to allow the batter to come around the bases with two on.

Still trailing 6-2, UTC chipped away in the bottom of the sixth when Amanda Beltran doubled a run home, cutting the deficit to 6-3. After a ground out, fielding error, fielder’s choice and a double put runners on second and third with two outs, Jesslyn Stockard launched a three-run homerun over the right-center fence to tie the game up at 6-6 and force extra innings.

The game remained knotted at 6-6 until the top of the tenth when the tie-breaker rule of a runner starting on second base came in effect. Samford exploded for five runs and the Mocs wouldn’t have an answer in the home half as the Bulldogs earned an 11-6 win.

Maddy Adams (1-1) suffered the loss but threw excellent in her relief role going 6.1 innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. 5.1 of the 6.1 innings were scoreless until the final frame. Celie Hudson received a no decision as she started and went 3.2 innings while giving up 11 hits and six runs (two earned).

The Mocs pounded out ten hits as Hamill and Stockard both recorded multi-hit games by both going 2-for-5 at the plate with two and three RBIs, respectively. Six other Mocs registered a hit a piece including Beltran who went 1-for-4 with a double and the remaining RBI.

Season Stats & Notes Update Thru Sunday

– Jesslyn Stockard went 2-for-5 with a HR and three RBIs on Sunday … now with four HRs … 19 RBIs this season … perfect 189-for-189 (1.000) in the field.

– Ashley Conner went 1-for-4 with a double and scored twice … team-best eight doubles … now slugging at team-best .538.

– Maddy Adams tossed career-high 6.1 innings … previously threw career-high 5.0 on Saturday … went 5.1 scoreless innings before tie-breaking rules allowed for runs to score in the final inning … matched career-high two K’s.

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, April 5 – vs. UAB – 5 pm. FROST STADIUM (BUY TICKETS)

Saturday, April 8 – vs. Western Carolina* (DH) – 3 p.m. FROST STADIUM (BUY TICKETS)

Sunday, April 9 – vs. Western Carolina* – 2 p.m. FROST STADIUM (BUY TICKETS)